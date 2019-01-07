Four men arrested in Atlanta for an armed robbery in Huntsville identified by Huntsville Police

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Police have identified four men connected to a jewelry store robbery over the weekend during a news conference Monday.

Police say Nakeel Darrell Davis, 33, Alexander Langford, 25, Tre Michael Smith, 25, and Tyrus Rashad Ray were arrested hours after robbing Loring & Co. Jewelry Store on Airport Road just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Lt. Michael Johnson with the Huntsville Police Department said the four men were armed with two guns and a hammer when they entered the store. The men disarmed the security guard before smashing the display case, stealing Rolex watches, and escaping on foot, Johnson said.

At 10 p.m. Saturday night, police said the four suspects were in custody just outside of Atlanta.

Police tell us all four men were found with “evidence” from the scene which includes weapons used at the jewelry store as well as some of the jewelry stolen. Investigators say they are accused of taking more than $130,000 worth of jewelry.