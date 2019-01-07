Florence man finds stranger inside his home

FLORENCE, Ala.– Florence police say a man found a stranger in his house Friday.

Officers responded to a call of a burglary in progress at the 1700 block of Decatur Avenue. When they arrived, they say the homeowner met them outside and said someone was in the home.

Officers say they found Marty Baskins inside. Baskins attempted to exit the home after officers ordered him to come out, according to authorities.

Officers arrested Baskins and charged him with Burglary, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude, and Theft.