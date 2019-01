× Decatur Police needs help identifying man involved in robbery

DECATUR, Ala.– Decatur Police need help identifying a man they say stole a person’s wallet and keys and later used their credit card.

HELP ID: The Decatur Police Department is seeking information in an attempt to identify a subject from a robbery that occurred on Wednesday, January 2. If anyone has any information, please contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov. pic.twitter.com/AC4Lr0XtQB — Decatur, AL Police (@DecaturALPD) January 7, 2019

Police responded to a robbery call around 8:30 a.m. on 4th Avenue SW. Police say the victim was not hurt during the encounter.

