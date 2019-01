× ChuckWagon BBQ closes doors in Madison

MADISON, Ala. – A barbecue restaurant shut its doors in Madison Monday.

In a Facebook post, ChuckWagon BBQ stated after negotiations with their landlords, they couldn’t come to an agreement regarding several code violations in the building.

The restaurant owners say they have plans to look for a new location in Madison but will focus on their catering business and South Huntsville location at 11700 Memorial Parkway in the meantime.