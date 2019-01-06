YMCA offering new membership promotion through Jan. 31

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The start of a New Year often makes you think about how you can improve yourself. A popular resolution is to hit the gym. The YMCA wants to help you achieve your goals while saving some money along the way.

All local YMCAs are holding a new year's promotion of a $0 join fee and 25 percent off membership rates if you join by the end of the month. They encourage anyone, from any walk of life and in any stage of life, to join.

“Changing behaviors is a tough task even for the most dedicated and motivated people,” said Terri Keller, Health Initiatives Coordinator for Heart of the Valley YMCA in a news release. “The new year is a great time to make lifestyle changes, but it’s important to remember that any change takes time. By creating a success plan that includes a network of supportive people, a healthier change for the better is achievable!”

While there is no fool-proof way to keep a resolution, the Heart of the Valley YMCA offers these tips to help everyone rethink their plan for success in 2019.

1. Start small. Break those big resolutions into small, achievable goals. Why: ’Getting healthy’ is too broad a goal. For example, instead of cutting chocolate out of your diet for good, vow to only have it once or twice a week. Or trade your two sodas a day for one soda and a glass of water. Take it one step at a time. Make lifestyle changes in increments. Why: Trying to change too many habits at once can lead to frustration. Instead of a New Year’s resolution, make a new month resolution. Focus on just one change for the month and add another (small) change when the new month rolls around. Keep the faith. Don’t get discouraged by setbacks. Why: Even though you may experience some missteps throughout the day or week, that doesn’t mean you have to give up. Bad habits aren’t created in a week, so be generous to yourself as you commit to creating new, better habits. It’s all about attitude. It’s important to think about what you’re gaining from a resolution rather than what you’re missing. Why: This can make a resolution feel more positive. For example, you may want to watch less TV or surf on the Internet less, but you can manage it better by replacing it with something positive like volunteering or setting time aside for family. Talk it out. Find a friend to help with accountability. Why: It’s easier to stick to your resolutions if you have a partner or friend working toward similar goals. Team up with someone to set your 2019 goals and help each other establish a game plan dedicated to achieving them. Set specific check-ins over coffee or via text to help each other out of slumps and to cheer each other during the high points.