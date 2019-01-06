× The Huntsville-Madison County Bicentennial Committee gears up for Alabama’s birthday

2019 is going to be a busy year for Alabama. It’s the year to celebrate the state’s 200th birthday!

Sally Warden, the director of the Huntsville-Madison County Bicentennial Committee, says you can’t talk about Alabama’s beginning without talking about Huntsville.

“A lot was happening 200 years ago here in Huntsville, cause Huntsville is where it all began actually. We had been a territory for several years and then when Mississippi became a state in 1818, we followed suit and became a state in 1819. It all started right here. We were the first capital and the first legislative sessions were held here as well.”

You can watch out entire Leadership Perspectives interview with Sally Warden below.