National Championship gear arrives at local Academy Sports + Outdoors

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Check it out, Bama fans! Boxes filled with Alabama Crimson Tide National Championship products arrived at Academy Sports and Outdoors stores on Sunday.

Academy said if Alabama wins Monday night’s game, all Academy stores in Alabama will reopen and begin selling National Championship shirts, hats, and many other items for the whole family. They’ll have the official locker room shirts and hats that the Crimson Tide players will actually be wearing on the field after the game.

Jeremy West, an employee at a Huntsville Academy store, said, “Academy will actually reopen as soon as Alabama wins. We actually close at 10:00 p.m., but we will reopen as soon as the game is over. If we do win, please get here early because we will run out quick!”

The stores will remain open until the last customer is served or the championship products are sold out so you want to make sure you get there as soon as you can because the products are likely to sell quickly.

