× 1 killed, 1 injured in head-on collision on I-565 in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a wrong-way wreck on I-565 Sunday morning, according to Huntsville Police.

Authorities say Juan Perez, 21, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-565 near Jordan Lane when he hit another vehicle.

Police say Perez was killed in the wreck. The driver of the second vehicle was taken to Huntsville Hospital and is currently in the surgical intensive care unit.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved at this time.