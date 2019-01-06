× Man charged with murder following Franklin County shooting

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office charged a man with murder after a shooting Sunday morning.

Deputies said they were called to a home on Block Church Road at 10:00 a.m. Sunday and discovered a shooting had taken place.

Later, authorities arrested Jerry Mills and charged him with murder in the case.

The sheriff said Mills got into an argument at his house with the victim, Jason Floyd Baker. Baker was in his late 30’s. Law enforcement said it appears the argument was about money. Mills is accused of shooting and killing Baker during the confrontation.

Mills is currently being detained the Franklin County Jail.