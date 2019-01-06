Looking for Love in 2019? Choose the Right Online Dating Service for You

New year’s resolutions aren’t limited to hitting the gym or creating a budget. Many people also set a goal to find love in the new year. In fact, dating sites report that the first Sunday in January is the busiest day of the year. If you plan to join the rush, read on!

Do Your Research. Talk to friends, family members, and neighbors for recommendations of reputable dating services in your area. Read Business Profiles on bbb.org and make sure the business you are considering does not have any unanswered/unresolved complaints. Check the company’s website to become familiar with the business. See if the company has a satisfaction guaranteed policy and understand the details of the policy.

Determine What You Are Looking For. Before you start looking for a dating service, it’s important to decide what you’re looking for in a relationship. Whether you are looking for casual companionship or a relationship that will potentially lead to marriage may affect which dating service you choose.

Determine Who You Are Looking For. Know what’s important to you in a potential match and what qualities you are looking for in a partner. Ask yourself how important it is that a date lives locally. Make a list of priorities to help narrow down your search since dating services are designed to meet specific factors.

Compare Pricing/Services. Decide on a monthly budget you are willing to spend for a dating service. Compare prices and what’s included in the membership to find the best value for your money. Many sites offer a free trial to test out their services before purchasing. Although there are free dating sites, spending a little extra money can be worth the cost for the added benefits of a premium service.

Be Cautious. When meeting a date, be sure to do so in a public place and that someone knows where you are and who you are meeting. Although most people join dating sites with the intention of find a relationship, some are using love to scam other users. Be wary of people who insist on leaving the dating site and using personal email, profess their love immediately, say they live in the U.S. but are currently overseas, or cancel a date because of a traumatic event or bad business deal. Scammers may ask you to wire money for travel, medical emergencies, hotel, and hospital expenses for their family members, visas and other documents, or temporary money setbacks.

Read more about Romance Scams in BBB’s study “How Scammers Use Impersonation, Blackmail, and Trickery to Steal from Unsuspecting Daters.”

To report a scam, call your BBB at 256-533-1640 or go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To find trustworthy businesses, visit bbb.org.