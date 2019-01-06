Brace yourself: Winter’s chill is coming

What a spectacular weekend we experienced here in the Valley! Saturday featured a crystal blue sky with highs in the upper 50s; high cirrus clouds returned Sunday but plentiful sunshine allowed temperatures to climb into the mid-60s.

The quiet weather lasts long enough to start our Monday, with morning lows only in the mid 40s under partly cloudy skies. More clouds build in throughout the afternoon, but that won’t be enough to keep our temperatures from warming into the low 60s for highs.

Monday afternoon is when we start to see subtle changes in our weather. A cold front will move into the Tennessee Valley, bringing a few light showers Monday evening through early Tuesday morning. The front will be very weak and we don’t have much moisture in the air for it to work with, so rainfall amounts likely stay under 0.25 inches.

A Return To Winter: Back home in Alabama, we’ll stay fairly mild through Tuesday afternoon. Monday’s front will be too weak to bring a significant drop in our temperatures, but a second cold front will move in Tuesday night. We don’t expect rain with this second front, but we do expect a blast of colder air to come in by Wednesday morning.

By Wednesday and Thursday highs will have dropped into the 40s, while morning lows will dive into the 20s! A steady breeze should keep thick frost from forming Wednesday and Thursday morning, but a calm wind will favor frost by Friday morning.

Another wet weekend? Say it isn’t so!

Looking ahead to next weekend, an area of low pressure is expected to develop over the Gulf Coast states, pulling more humid air into the Tennessee Valley. This will set us up for more widespread showers and soaking rain, beginning Friday morning.

With all of the cold air in place ahead of this system, it is possible that the showers may develop as a wintry mix before melting into rain drops Friday afternoon. A lot can change between now and then, so keep an eye on the forecast for any developments!

Unfortunately, the rain showers carry into Saturday and Sunday, with the bulk of the rain exiting the region Sunday evening. Between Friday and Sunday, the region could pick up as much as 1 to 1.5 inches of rainfall.