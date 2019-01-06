Alabama, Clemson players take advantage of championship game to hit up a West Coast burger institution

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN JOSE, Calif. - If you grew up in the state of Alabama, there's a chance that you have never been to In-N-Out.

The California burger chain is based out of California and has only moved as far east as Texas.

Some say it's the best fast food burger joint, period. When Alabama and Clemson players made their way west for the College Football Championship, several of them stopped in or made plans to get a meal there.

One of those was Alabama offensive lineman Jonah Williams. As a California resident, Williams said he was trying to educate his teammates about what to order at In-N-Out.

"Everybody been saying In-N-Out, In-N-Out," said defensive lineman Quinnen Williams. "So Jonah is from here, from California, and I've never had any In-N-Out but I'm going to try it after the game. I'm trying to stay small right now."

Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins didn't waste any time going.

"Already went twice," Higgins said at Media Day. He got the signature double-double burger and animal style fries.

"I will be back," he said. "Know that."

Alabama defensive lineman LaBryan Ray had plans to stop in, as did senior linebacker Christian Miller.

"Most of these guys haven't, but I've had it already and I already know its pretty good," senior defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs said.

So what's the order Williams -- the unofficial In-N-Out ambassador for the Crimson Tide -- gets when he's home? It's almost all "secret menu" items -- food the restaurant serves but doesn't have listed.

"Four-by-four, two flying Dutchmen, animal style fries, Neapolitan shake and a pink lemonade."

It's a massive amount of food that fills three bags and costs around $22.If you're counting, there are eight hamburger patties in the meal.

WHNT News 19 asked competitive eater Joey Chestnut how a mere mortal would be able to eat that amount of food.

"Just keep doing the same thing over and over again," he said. "Keep eating like you did the first bite and don't overstuff your mouth. Don't get discouraged, just keep going."