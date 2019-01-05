× One man injured in Limestone County attempted murder

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – One man was injured in an attempted murder early Saturday morning.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Kevin Dewayne Jordan, 35, has been charged with attempted murder.

Authorities said they were called to the 20000 block of Tillman Mill Road for a shooting, where they located the victim in a parking lot.

Deputies located Jordan’s vehicle in Athens and arrested him.

Investigators found out Jordan and the victim had been together earlier in the day, and Jordan had loaned the victim his phone.

The victim failed to return Jordan’s phone, which led Jordan to go to the victim’s home to confront him, investigators said.

Deputies report the victim was shot several times, and was taken to Huntsville Hospital. His condition is currently unknown.

Jordan is being held in the Limestone County Jail. No bond has been set at this time.