Huntsville jewelry store robbed Saturday afternoon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A jewelry store was robbed at gunpoint Saturday afternoon.

Huntsville Police report the Loring & Co Jewelry Store on Airport Road was robbed around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, a group of four suspects entered the business, immediately disarmed the armed security guard, and smashed the display case holding Rolex watches.

Authorities stated the suspects then took watches from the case and fled on foot.

The suspects are described as dark skinned males, all wearing pants, shirts, and gloves. According to authorities, two were armed with handguns and another was armed with a hammer.

No further information was immediately available.