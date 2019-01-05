Four people charged with robbery in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Two adults and two juveniles were charged with robbery after an incident Friday night.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Jaquerius Chandler, 18, Torey Deshaun Smith, 18, and Brailyn Rashaad Hines, 16, are all charged with first degree robbery, with another 15-year-old suspect charged as a juvenile.

Deputies stated they were called to a wreck at the intersection of Slate and New Garden Road. When deputies got to the scene, four subjects were in the vehicle and a fifth was on the ground outside the vehicle.

Investigators found the wreck was the result of a failed robbery. They said the suspects had agreed to purchase the victim’s PlayStation 4, which was listed on social media, and had agreed to meet the victim.

Authorities said the victim handed one of the suspects the PlayStation and the suspects drove away without paying. The victim jumped into the car to retrieve the PlayStation, but was struck several times in the head. The suspects drove away with him hanging out the window. The driver started swerving to throw the victim loose, but lost control and struck a tree. The victim was ejected from the vehicle and was taken to Athens-Limestone Hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities stated the investigation is ongoing, and more charges are possible.