Enjoy the warmth while you can: Colder air is on the way!

Sunshine finally returned to the Tennessee Valley Saturday, allowing temperatures to climb into the upper 50s under a clear blue sky Saturday afternoon.

Starry skies overnight will allow temperatures to drop back into upper 30s through Sunday morning, with some areas of patchy fog developing in low-lying areas. That might feel chilly, but most of us will still be above freezing by the time the sun rises Sunday morning. Then Sunday afternoon will be even nicer than Saturday! Sunday afternoon is mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

The dry stretch will come to an end Monday afternoon, but we’re not expecting a deluge: Light showers will arrive ahead of a weak cold front that will “wash out” (pun intended) before arriving in north Alabama. Much of the Tennessee Valley will receive less than a quarter of an inch of rain before showers taper off Tuesday morning.

A second cold front will dive into the region late Tuesday night, bringing a bitterly cold taste of reality that it is indeed still winter!

Into next week: January’s average temperatures this time of year are around 51ºF for a high and 32ºF for a low. We have had above-average warmth for a while now, and that’s going to still be the way things work through at least the first part of next week.

Temperatures climb into the low-60s on Monday and Tuesday even as a cold front approaches with a chance of some showers. This won’t be heavy rain, though! Some of us won’t even get enough rain to measure out of this weak system.

Another, stronger front moves in early Wednesday. This one won’t bring rain, but it will bring a surge of ‘modified’ Arctic air into the region for the second half of the week.

Wednesday will feel particularly chilly as persistent northwesterly breezes continue to usher colder air into the region. After morning lows in the 30s, daytime highs will struggle to reach the mid-40s, but the wind will make it feel more like the 30s!

Wednesday night into Thursday morning, we are expecting a potential hard freeze as nighttime temperatures drop into the mid-20s. Thursday afternoon’s sunshine will barely allow a “warm up” as temperature struggle to reach the low 40s.

Friday morning lows will start off in the upper 20s, and a gradual warm up in the upper 40s/low 50s is in store for Friday afternoon. Unfortunately, another round of “off again, on again” rain showers may enter the Tennessee Valley in time for the weekend.