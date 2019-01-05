As The Crimson Tide Arrives In California, So Do Pacific Coast Storms

Alabama has officially arrived in Santa Clara, California for the 2019 National Championships! Unfortunately, they won’t be welcomed by the best weather; two powerful storm systems will move onshore over the Bay Area between now and Monday.

The first round of heavy rain and high winds will move over California’s coast Saturday, then the second round moves in on Sunday. These will bring periods of heavy rainfall throughout the weekend and lingering into Monday morning. The rain itself isn’t going to be the most hazardous part of these storm systems though. Winds could peak with 60 mph gusts at times, which is high enough to cause some damage to trees and power lines.

A Wind Advisory is currently in effect for the entire Bay Area, including Santa Clara, through Saturday. A second advisory could be issued for Sunday as well.

There is some good news though: the nastiest weather will be gone by game time on Monday! Cloudy skies and a few light showers will continue into Monday afternoon, but should be moving out by kickoff at 7PM (Eastern Standard Time). That could leave Levi’s Stadium soggy from this weekend’s rain, but Monday’s weather will still be an improvement: highs make it into the 60s, before cooling into the 50s by game time.

Another storm system will move onshore Tuesday afternoon and bring more rain and gusty winds through Wednesday. That may not affect the game, but it could impact travel. Be sure to always double check your travel plans and download Live Alert 19 to receive the latest weather information, including any active alerts. You can set Santa Clara as a location in Live Alert 19 to have instant access to current conditions, hourly forecasts, their 7-day forecast, and any advisories that may come from these storm systems. If you add Santa Clara as a location, you will also receive a locator icon for it within Live Alert 19’s interactive radar.

Here in the Tennessee Valley, our weather is looking much quieter for once! We’ll stay dry this weekend, but Monday our weather will be oddly similar to Santa Clara’s: highs reach the low 60s with a few isolated showers possible.

