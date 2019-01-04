× Woman accused of shoplifting at Boaz Walmart charged with identity theft

BOAZ, Ala.– A woman is facing multiple charges related to identity theft after police say she was accused of shoplifting from Walmart in Boaz.

Stacy Scott was arrested on Dec. 28 and charged with shoplifting, identity theft, trafficking in stolen identities, and providing a false identity to obstruct justice.

Police say when they got to Walmart they found Scott running from loss prevention. When she was taken into custody authorities say she gave them a fake name. Investigators later learned Scott lied about her name because she had outstanding warrants with Gadsden Police and the Marshall County Sheriffs Department.

During a search, investigators say they located seven different social security cards, two Alabama Medicaid cards, six Alabama driver’s license, seven credit/debit cards, and checks. None of which belonged to Scott. She told investigators the documents were from someone else and she did not know who they belonged to. Police say Scott tried to cash one of the stolen checks with one of the driver’s license while in Walmart however the transaction declined.

Scott is in the Boaz City Jail on a $500 bond for the shoplifting charge. She will be transported to Marshall County Jail on $61,000 bond for the other three charges.