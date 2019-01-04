× New partnership brings more racing to 2019 Hydrofest in Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Guntersville Lake HydroFest organizers announce a new partnership with Powerboat Nationals which will bring two more boat classes to the 2019 race weekend.

Powerboat Nationals will race both the ProTunnel1 (PT1) and ProTunnel2 (PT2) series, formerly known as Formula 2 and Formula 4.

H1 Unlimited will return this year with their series of hydros along with the Grand Prix World – both proved competitive and ran at speeds over 150 mph. during last summer’s event.

“The additional boat classes will fill down time and will add excitement to our already packed weekend,” said Katy Norton, president of the Marshall County CVB. “This is the year to purchase a pit pass because there will be two stops and four different types of racing boats to see. The pit passes will get you up close and personal with the boats, teams and drivers,” stated Norton.

This year’s race will be held along Sunset Drive, June 28-30, 2019 with pits at Browns Creek Jaycee Ramp and John Stewart Ramp at Tom Jackson Park.

Tickets go on sale March 1st. Pricing remains the same as last year with adult tickets, three-day pass at $20 and youth ages 6 to 12, three-day pass at $10 and children 5 and under free.