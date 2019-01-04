National Championship tickets selling for as low as $123.50

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Have you ever dreamed about going to the National Championship but think the tickets are just too expensive?

Well, now may be your chance. As of 2 p.m. on January 4, fans can get tickets at surprisingly low costs.

Some tickets are being sold on StubHub for almost half a million dollars, but others you can snag for only $123.50.

You could actually watch the Crimson Tide try to win another National Championship in person for only a little over one hundred dollars.

But for those living in North Alabama, getting to California can be quite the trip. What about the other expenses like planes and hotels?

On Expedia, you can grab a plane ticket from Huntsville to San Jose, California for around $1,200, or you can bundle a flight and a hotel for two nights for a little under $1,400. If you choose to take this offer, you'll be arriving Sunday, attending the game Monday, and returning home on Tuesday... All for around $1,500.

That overall price is still cheaper than the average ticket went for at the championship in Atlanta last year. Last minute ticket prices alone on web sites went for around $1,700.

So if you're a die-hard Alabama or Clemson fan or you just want to attend a National Championship, 2019 might be your perfect chance.