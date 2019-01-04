× Man charged with domestic violence, accused of punching girlfriend in her face

DECATUR, Ala.– Decatur Police arrested a man they say punched his girlfriend multiple times in the face on New Year’s Day.

Officers responded to a house on Courtney Drive in Decatur on a domestic violence call around 9:30 p.m. According to police, the woman’s boyfriend, Terrius Strain, was not at the home when they arrived.

Police say the following day the victim returned to her house to find that Strain had been in her home and damaged her belongings. Officers responded and said they found Strain in the house with a gun.

Strain was arrested on two counts of domestic violence in the third degree and on a certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol charge. Decatur Police say his charges were upgraded to a felony because he had two prior misdemeanor convictions related to domestic violence.

Strain is being held in the Morgan County jail with a bond of $7,500.00.