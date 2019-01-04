Huntsville receives grant from America Walks to improve directional signs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The City of Huntsville is getting free money. America Walks, a pedestrian advocacy group awarded the city of Huntsville a grant for $1,500.

Pedestrians and cyclists will be getting more directions on where to go and not go with the soon-to-come directional signs in downtown Huntsville.

Downtown Huntsville, Inc. CEO Chad Emerson said the grant will improve navigation around town.

"We think the 'way-finding' has been a real big help for people to get around town, especially on foot or by bike, and this is going to make it even better," he explained.

The city will use the grant to better connect North Huntsville to the core of the city.

"The recently expanded Spragins cycle track and the Depo Park connection does that in a physical way, now we're using signs to let people know," said Emerson.

Emerson says North Huntsville is a fast growing area of downtown.

"This is going to add more way finding signage so you'll know exactly how to connect to the Meridian Street bike lanes as well as how all of the Gate way Green way connects to the north side of downtown into the core," added Emerson.

According to Emerson, the plotting of the signs is strategically being placed where more pedestrians walk. Huntsville officials hope the new signs will make the Rocket City much easier to navigate.