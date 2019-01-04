× Franklin County grand jury to hear aggravated child abuse case

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. – An upcoming grand jury will hear the details of a child abuse case in Franklin County.

Russellville Police arrested 29-year-old Carlos Anthony Roberts for aggravated child abuse back in November.

Detectives told WHNT News 19 the arrest was the result of an investigation into Roberts choking his then girlfriend`s 4-year-old son.

According to court documents, the case was assigned to a grand jury following a recent preliminary hearing.

Roberts remains in the Franklin County Jail on $75,000 bond.