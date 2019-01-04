× Elkmont man arrested after fleeing and fighting with investigators

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – After fleeing and fighting with investigators, an Elkmont man is facing multiple charges.

Authorities arrested Cleabron King, 34, with Assault on a Police Officer, Possession of a Controlled Substance (meth), Attempting to Elude, Resisting Arrest and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. King also had a previous arrest warrant for Failure to Register a Vehicle.

Investigators identified King as a suspect in the theft of around $19,000 worth of air conditioning units after recognizing his vehicle on security video. When investigators went to serve a warrant, King fled on foot and investigators caught him in the street. King fought with the investigators, striking them and attempting to get away while refusing commands until a deputy assisted with the arrest.

Investigators found a small bag containing methamphetamine and a straw with meth residue on King. During the exchange, an investigator suffered several minor injuries and was treated at Athens-Limestone Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges could be filed.