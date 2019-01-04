× Colbert County car jacking suspect indicted

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – A Colbert County grand jury issued an indictment for a car jacking this past September in Muscle Shoals.

According to court records, 25-year-old Brock Allen Gooch was indicted for robbery, theft of property, and trafficking meth.

Detectives said Gooch pulled a gun on a female outside of a Woodward Avenue restaurant and forced her out of the car.

He then led police on a chase into eastern Colbert County.

Gooch is being held in the Colbert County Jail, with bond set at $50,000.