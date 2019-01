× Authorities search for escaped inmate in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – An inmate escaped from custody Friday night.

The Alabama Department of Corrections reported John Lee Matchum escaped from the North Alabama Community Based Facility in Decatur around 9:30 p.m.

Matchum is described as 5′ 0″, weighs 135 lbs, with red hair and brown eyes.

Officials advise anyone with information on Matchum’s whereabouts to contact their local law enforcement agency or ADOC at (800) 831-8825.