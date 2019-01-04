A man impersonated a Hartselle Utilities employee to scam a customer

HARTSELLE, Ala. – A man claimed to work for Hartselle Utilities and scam a customer, according to police.

The man, wearing a Hartselle Utilities cap, drove up to a customer’s house in a white truck and said the resident was behind on their utility bill and they were there to collect the money.

In a Facebook post, Hartselle PD reminds people that Hartselle Utilities will never send an employee to your home to collect money, or call you asking for money over the phone.

For any questions, you can contact Hartselle Utilities at 256-773-3340.