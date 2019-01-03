Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Waterloo gas station catches fire

Posted 12:16 pm, January 3, 2019

Waterloo Market | Photo: Carter Watkins/ WHNT News 19

WATERLOO, Ala. – The only gas station in Waterloo town limits caught fire early Thursday morning.

Waterloo Fire and Central Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire around 10:30 a.m.

The Waterloo Fire Chief tells WHNT News 19 the blaze started as a grease fire and that the fire was contained to the kitchen area.

Crews on the scene said there was a good bit of smoke and water damage to the inside and store owners are unsure when they can re-open.