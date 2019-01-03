× Russellville police seek identity of manufacturing plant burglar

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. – In this week’s Shoals Area Crime Stoppers report Russellville police need the public’s assistance in solving a major burglary. They have released surveillance pictures in hopes of identifying the burglar.

Detectives say he struck in the early morning hours of November 18. The man drove up to the Innovative Hearth Products Campus on Lawrence Street like he worked there.

While at the plant, Russellville police say he took several thousand dollars in tools and equipment. Some of those include jet heaters and Dewalt power tools.

Witnesses told police the burglar left the plant turning onto U.S. Highway 24 and disappeared.

If you recognize this gentleman contact the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers tip line. You can do so by calling (256)386-8685, texting 274637, or submitting a tip directly on their Facebook page.

Each tip is kept anonymous and worth a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.