Rain ends, wind chill drops to the 30s on Friday

Rain lasts through Friday morning; expect as little as 0.5” to as much as 1.5” in a few spots through sunrise. Some lingering light rain and drizzle keeps it wet and cool all day, and temperatures actually go the wrong way Friday: starting in the mid-50s early and slowly dropping into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

Drier weather finally takes over Friday night, and some patchy thick fog may develop under a clearing sky through Saturday morning. The weekend looks fantastic for early January, and there’s no sign of really ‘cold’ weather coming back for quite some time.

Weekend outlook: December featured five sunny days in all. Only two of those happened on weekends: Sunday, December 2nd and Saturday, December 22nd.

How do you feel about two consecutive sunny days on a weekend?!? That’s what we have coming up! After a soaking wet December and first few days of January, we’re almost to the pay off.

Expect highs in the upper 50s (some low-60s possible in Northwest Alabama) on Saturday after a chilly morning with some fog. Saturday looks like a partly to mostly sunny day; Sunday looks similar with both days featuring around six to ten hours of sun.

Sunday gets warmer! High temperatures recover to the mid-60s in the afternoon with a light southwest wind.

College Football Playoff National Championship: There will be some rain in the San Francisco-San Jose-Santa Clara areas this weekend, but the forecast for Monday looks dry! Rain ends early Monday, and temperatures hover in the upper 50s and lower 60s during the Alabama-Clemson game Monday evening.

Next chance of rain? Weather like we have had lately probably isn’t very good for the car wash industry around here, but if you do take a chance on cleaning your car this weekend, you will only have to dodge some showers late Monday into early Tuesday before we see another drier spell set up for the remainder of next week.

The weather pattern developing for next week brings a cooler day Wednesday. The jet stream moves far to the north on Thursday and Friday, and an unusually strong ‘ridge’ builds in over the Central and Eastern United States meaning tranquil, mild weather for a few days before things start to change for the wetter and potentially cooler again toward next weekend (Jan. 12-13).

Colder toward late January: The usual ‘coldest’ time of the year comes in early to mid-January, but that’s on hold for now. There are some signs that it will get colder (near or below average) after the 15th, but nothing suggest blockbuster cold or snow for the Deep South at this point. We’ll see if that changes as we get closer!

