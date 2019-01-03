× Man injured in shooting on Melrose Road in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Police are continuing to investigate an early morning shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

The shooting took place just north of Winchester Road on the 1000 block of Melrose Road.

Police say a man was shot in the back. He was taken to the hospital to be treated. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police said the shooting suspects were wearing all black and wearing ‘Scream’ masks.

We will continue to update this story as we work to gather more information.