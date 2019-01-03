× Huntsville Police investigating shooting on I-565 near Zierdt Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police had I-565 down to one lane Thursday morning investigating a shooting.

Huntsville Police say 4 men and 2 women from the Birmingham area were in the van. Emergency crews transported a shooting victim to an area hospital in critical condition. Police have one person in custody.

Huntsville Police say they are in contact Madison County District Attorney about potential charges.

Huntsville police reported earlier that the shooting victim had died and this was a homicide investigation.