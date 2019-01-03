× Former Rainsville Police officer charged with theft of property after state-led investigation

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – Thursday, state authorities arrested and charged a former Rainsville Police officer with theft of property.

Rainsville Police Chief Kevin Smith told WHNT News 19 that he contacted the State Bureau of Investigation after a complaint was made against John Casey Jones on October 29, 2018. We have learned Jones was a patrolman with the Rainsville Police Department at the time.

“After a review of the complaint, I immediately contacted the State Bureau of Investigation and requested a third-party investigation to be conducted,” said Chief Smith in a statement.

SBI agents arrested Jones on January 3, 2019, and charged him with second-degree theft of property. WHNT News 19 is still working to learn more about what state authorities are alleging happened.

Jones was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on a $7,500 bond.