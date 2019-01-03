× Former Huntsville school superintendent approved as an assistant secretary of the Army

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Former Huntsville City Schools Superintendent, Casey Wardynski, is now approved as an Assistant Secretary of the Army for Manpower and Reserve Affairs. In June, President Donald Trump announced his nomination for the role.

The outgoing Senate confirmed him on Jan. 2, the final day of the 115th Congress, according to the Congress website.

Wardynski gave this statement to the Senate Armed Services Committee last August. He said, “If confirmed, I will bring to my duties, a heart for military service, Soldiers, and their families, tempered by my experiences and the inspiration and encouragement of loved ones.”

Senator Richard Shelby (R-Alabama) tweeted congratulations on Thursday afternoon.

Excellent news! Casey Wardynski of #Alabama was confirmed to be an Assistant Secretary of the @USArmy. His 30 years of experience in the Army make him highly qualified to serve in this new capacity. Looking forward to working with him to best protect our nation. — Richard Shelby (@SenShelby) January 3, 2019

Sen. Shelby cited Wardynski’s Army experience as qualification to serve in his new capacity.

Wardynski served as Huntsville School Superintendent from July 2011 to September 2016.