Food debris issues at Madison County restaurants

Madison County

Logan's Roadhouse

8994 Madison Blvd, Madison, AL 35758

Score: 83

Salads were held in the reach-in cooler at 52ºF and on the prep table at 63ºF.

Cracked containers found in the kitchen. Dirty knives and pans found in storage with food debris on them. The cracked items were discarded and the dirty items were washed.



We have a repeat offender. In early November we reported the Logan's Roadhouse on Madison Blvd. in Madison had a score of 80.

We were not able to get a comment. All violations were corrected.

__________________________________________

West End Grill

6610 Madison Pike Ste 109, Huntsville, AL 35806

Score: 85

Violations:

A pair of tongs and a spatula were found in storage with food debris on them. The surface of the cutting board was in disrepair. The dirty items were washed and the cutting board was replaced.

There was no concentration of sanitizer in the dish machine while in use. An employee replaced the sanitizer by the end of the inspection.

Soda nozzles had black residue in them.

All violations were corrected by the end of the inspection.

The owner said they clean and bleach their kitchen tools thoroughly.

He said they were given the wrong shipment of dishwashing chemicals that morning but they immediately went out to pick up sanitizer.

Employee cleaning was reviewed and altered.

As a fixture of the Huntsville community for 11 years -- they take pride in doing everything fresh and in-house.

They try to provide a good atmosphere and good quality food for those in the community.

_____________________________________

Clean Plate Winner:

Nothing Bundt Cakes

2710 Carl T Jones Dr SE, Huntsville, AL 35802

Score: 99

