Driver hits Boaz school bus after running stop sign

BOAZ, Ala.– Boaz Police say a driver ran a stop sign and hit a school bus that was transporting students to school Thursday morning.

According to police, the driver said his headlights didn’t work well, and that he didn’t see the stop sign when he hit the bus. The wreck happened at the intersection of Bruce Road and Highway 168 around 6:30a.m.

Police say at least five children were on the bus at the time of the wreck. The children were transferred to another bus and taken to school.

The bus received minimal damage. The passenger in the vehicle was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Police ticketed the driver for running a stop sign.