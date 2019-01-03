× Boaz man chased wife out of house with a gun, barricaded himself in home, according to police

BOAZ, Ala. – Police say a man chased his wife out of a house with a gun and barricaded himself inside on Thursday.

Officers arrived at the house on 11 Gilbreath Road in Boaz after a domestic violence call around 1 p.m.

According to police, Brian Beard came out of the house from the garage after police talked through a PA system.

Police Chief Josh Gaskin confirms that Brian Beard will face a felony charge for domestic violence strangulation and resisting arrest. He also said more charges could be added later.

The Arab Guntersville SWAT team and Albertville police department helped Boaz police on Thursday.