Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama gives $250,000 to schools statewide

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama is granting $10,000 to 25 schools across the state.

The grants are given to schools implementing health and wellness programs that focus on exercise, nutrition, and parental involvement in the school year.

“We continue to see the positive impact of the Be Healthy School Grant Program in schools across our state,” says Jeff Adams, Community Relations Manager, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama. “The ongoing success of our school grant program validates the investment we are making in the long-term health of Alabama’s children.”

Guidelines for Consideration

Be located in Alabama

Serve students in grades K-6 (must serve at least one of these grades)

Must be public or private non-profit

Awards are payable to schools only

Applications can be completed on the Blue Cross Blue Shield website. The deadline to submit an application is Friday, March 22, 2019.

For more information about The Be Healthy School Grant Program, please contact CommunityRelations@bcbsal.org or 205-220-7821.