11-year-old boy’s mission to give donuts to every police officer in America stopped in Hollywood

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. - An 11-year-old boy's small act of caring turned into something that spread across the nation, and it made a stop Thursday morning in Hollywood.

Law enforcement officers and first responders from across Jackson and DeKalb counties crowded into a room at the Hollywood Police Department and Town Hall. In the crowd, an 11-year-old named Tyler Carach was armed with donuts.

"I am thanking the police officers with donuts," Carach said.

This isn't his first go around. In fact, Tyler started this mission to show appreciation back in 2016 when he was eight years old. He asked his mom if he could buy some police officers at a store in his Florida hometown some donuts. "So when I left, and they were all happy and excited, I asked my mom why and she said because some people are mean to them, so I said I wanted to thank every cop in America," Tyler explained.

He's well on his way. "I've been to 41 states and handed out over 75,000 donuts," he added.

Tyler has been all over the United States - even paying law enforcement in Alaska a visit. He invites all police, first responders, and military to his thank you events. He says he's going to make quilts out of the patches he gets from the agencies he visits.

The officers left with donuts and a thank you card. Tyler left with patches from across northeast Alabama and an honorary Hollywood police officer.

"It's nice to know that even young children still appreciate what we do, and they have aspirations, and they can do big things," said Hollywood Police Chief Jason Hepler.

Tyler is already doing something big - from coast to coast. As for his aspirations, you can probably guess what they are: "I want to be a K9 officer," he said with a smile.

That's a ways off for the 11-year-old. Until then, a small act of kindness continues to spread into something big.