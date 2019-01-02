× Urgent need for blood and platelet donations from the American Red Cross; announces January donation schedule

TENNESSEE VALLEY – The American Red Cross encourages people to help meet the urgent need for blood and platelets by resolving to give blood this January – National Blood Donor Month.

Donating blood or platelets is a way to make a lifesaving impact in the new year for patients like Judy Janssen, who was diagnosed with end-stage autoimmune liver disease in 2016. Janssen received frequent blood transfusions – sometimes multiple times a week – until she underwent a liver transplant last January.

“Blood donors make a really big difference with very little effort,” said Janssen, who received dozens of transfusions before and during her transplant surgery. “I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for blood donations.”

The critical role of blood and platelet donors has been celebrated each January for nearly 50 years during National Blood Donor Month, which coincides with one of the most difficult times to keep up a enough blood supply for patients. Busy holiday schedules, extreme winter weather and seasonal illnesses often impact donor turnout this time of year.

The Red Cross encourages eligible donors to resolve to give blood or platelets regularly, beginning in January. To encourage donations immediately, all those who come to give by Jan. 6 will get a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

Here are the scheduled donation times for January:

Madison County

Huntsville Blood Donation Center located at 1015 Airport Road SW 1/2/2019: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m. 1/4/2019: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m. 1/5/2019: 8:15 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. 1/6/2019: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m. 1/7/2019: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m. 1/8/2019: 12:45 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. 1/9/2019: 10:45 a.m. – 5:15 p.m. 1/11/2019: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m. 1/12/2019: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m. 1/13/2019: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m. 1/14/2019: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m. 1/15/2019: 12:45 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. 1/16/2019: 10:45 a.m. – 5:15 p.m. 1/18/2019: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m. 1/19/2019: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m. 1/20/2019: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m. 1/21/2019: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m. 1/22/2019: 12:45 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. 1/23/2019: 10:45 a.m. – 5:15 p.m. 1/25/2019: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m. 1/26/2019: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m. 1/27/2019: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m. 1/28/2019: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m. 1/29/2019: 12:45 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. 1/30/2019: 10:45 a.m. – 5:15 p.m. 2/1/2019: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m. 2/2/2019: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.

Holy Spirit Church located at 625 Airport Road 1/6/2019: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Cove Church located at 366 Old Hwy 431 1/2/2019: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

UAH ChargerCon located at 301 Sparkman Drive 1/25/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.



Morgan County

Summerford Nursing Home located at 4087 Hwy. 31 SW 1/2/2019: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.



Lauderdale County