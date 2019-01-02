× U.S. Space and Rocket Center hosting job fair Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The U.S. Space and Rocket Center will hold its last job fair of the season Thursday.

The center is hiring Space Camp counselors, ropes challenge course instructors and food service workers.

Applicants are asked to dress in business attire and bring a resume.

The job fair takes place from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. in the Education Programs building.

A full list of positions also is available on the U.S. Space and Rocket Center website.