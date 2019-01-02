Rainy days continue, but there’s some sunshine for the weekend!

Rain. It’s the rainiest time of year in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee, so it should not be surprising that we have several days of rain in any given week of the winter. It keeps raining tonight and early Thursday, and some if it will be locally heavy: around one inch of rain on average through 6 AM Thursday.

This view of Wilson Dam’s gates wide open blasting around 1.5 million to 2 million gallons of water per second on Wednesday afternoon really tells the story of what it’s been like around here lately.

Thursday’s sun rises on a cloudy, cool day, but rain will not be falling all day long. We get sure-fire rain in the morning then it stops for several hours (midday and early afternoon) before coming back Thursday night into Friday morning. Another one-half to one inch of rain may fall between 6 PM Thursday and 9 AM Friday. Rain finally gives us a break this weekend, though, and the weather looks good for a change!

We need some sunshine! Only five December days qualified as ‘sunny’ in the official record. New Year’s Day goes down as ‘partly cloudy’ since we had some sun now and then, but Wednesday, Thursday and Friday offer very little (if any) sun. A thick deck of clouds and the on-and-off rain keep it damp and cool through the end of the week; however, the sun does finally break through for the weekend!



Weekend outlook: We deserve this after such a rainy, dreary set of days!

Saturday and Sunday look like beautiful early January days.

Saturday morning starts foggy and cold, but it turns out to be a nice day once the fog clears: highs the upper 50s with a light southwest wind. Sunday looks even nicer: cold in the morning but pleasantly mild in the afternoon underneath a sunny sky: highs in the 60s!

Looking for the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook: Jason Simpson’s Fan Page

Twitter: @simpsonwhnt