Officials identify woman whose body was in Alabama lake

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The body of a woman found in an Alabama lake earlier this year has been identified.

It was reported that the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman as 46-year-old Felecia Renea Hornsby of Pratt City.

Hornsby’s body was found by a fisherman April 21 in Bayview Lake.

Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said DNA was used to identify Hornsby. He said the woman was in poor health and suffered from dementia.

Authorities say Hornsby and her family were visiting relatives in the Birmingham area in February when she wandered away. The family filed a missing person’s reported and searched for weeks.

Officials are not sure how her body ended up in the lake. There is no indication of foul play.