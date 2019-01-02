× Ider man faces drug charges after failing to appear in court

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – An Ider man is facing new charges after deputies say they found drugs and guns while serving him with an arrest warrant for failure to appear in court.

Deputies say when they found Danny Lee Sharp, 62, at a property in Flat Rock, they also found a small amount of Methamphetamine. That led to a greater search where deputies say they found about 10 grams of meth along with marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and guns.

Deputies charged Sharp with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute-Meth, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Illegal Possession of Prescription Medication.

Sharp posted bond in Jackson County on December 31, 2018 for the initial charges deputies planned to arrest him on. Then Sharp was taken to DeKalb County to face the additional charges.