× Program urges Huntsville to maintain, not gain weight

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – We’re a few days into the new year. Hopefully, your resolution for health and fitness is still going strong.

If you need an extra push, the city of Huntsville and Huntsville Hospital are working to make it easier for you to achieve your goals.

Stepping on the scale after the holidays can be nerve-wracking, but don’t worry.

“I just like to maintain, If I don’t get heavy if I don’t get lighter. As long as I can stay nice I’m okay,” Angela Aviles, who works in registration at Huntsville Hospital’s Wellness Center.

That’s the name of the game in this year’s “maintain don’t gain program.”

“This is the fourth year we’ve done it for hospital employees, but this year we decided to partner with Healthy Huntsville and roll it out to the community,” said Rachel Murie, with Huntsville Hospital.

Around 500 people weighed in before Thanksgiving and were challenged to not gain any weight by the new year.

“Everybody slips off on the holidays, even the trainers do,” said Annamarie McWilliams, a fitness tech at the wellness center.

She said the program makes you more mindful of your exercise and what you’re eating and the scale shows it.

“Most people go, oh God I don’t want to know, or I don’t want to see. And then they get one, everybody we’ve had so far has lost weight,” said McWilliams.

She said the healthy competition among her co-workers kept her motivated.

They say things like parking far away from the mall when you go shopping, and eating something healthy before a party helped participants maintain their weight.

“Every person that weighs out gets a free T-shirt, and those that actually maintain the weight or lost the weight, they’re entered to a drawing for lots of cool prizes,” said Murie.

She said the challenge sets people to achieve their health and fitness goals in the new year.

If you missed the challenge you can still get involved in Healthy Huntsville. They offer free workout classes every Saturday, along with other walks runs and stress management classes.