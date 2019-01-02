× Huntsville Police arrest man in connection to Club 3208 shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Police Department charged 33-year-old Samuel Demario Williams in connection to a shooting at Club 3208.

Police say Williams was in a shooting on December 31, 2018 just after midnight at ‘Club 3208’ on Long Ave. Williams was later shot by an armed security guard working at the event. Citizens, who were with him at the time of the shooting, took him to the hospital. HPD arrested Williams after being released from the hospital.

Lt. Michael Johnson with the Huntsville Police Department said Williams faces shooting into an unoccupied vehicle, certain persons forbidden to carry, menacing and reckless endangerment charges.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Police say their were no other injuries.