Huntsville native brings live concert to Von Braun Center Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville native and Lee High School graduate Devan Davis will put on a live concert of drama, music, poetry and more Friday night at the Von Braun Center Playhouse.

Davis, known professionally as Epic Narrative, said the production will explore modern-day struggles that young adults face and encourage them to not lose sight of their dreams.

Davis graduated from Lee in 2016 and is studying acting at Brooklyn College in New York City.

The performance takes place from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 4. Tickets are available at the door for $25.