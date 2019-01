× Huntsville Fire and Rescue fighting blaze on Chadwell Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Five Huntsville Fire and Rescue units are battling a fire on the 7600 block of Chadwell Road.

Crews sent an alert out at 6:26 a.m. saying they were on the scene. Details are limited at this time.

WHNT News 19 has a crew on the scene gathering more information. Stay with us for developments on this breaking news story.