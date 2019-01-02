× HudsonAlpha co-founder Lonnie McMillian dies

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Lonnie McMillian, who co-founded HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology and ADTRAN, has died.

McMillian died Saturday, according to a HudsonAlpha spokeswoman.

McMillian and Mark Smith founded ADTRAN in 1986. The telecommunications and networking company still operates out of Cummings Research Park but has expanded and has locations all over the world.

McMillian retired from ADTRAN in 2001 and began working on HudsonAlpha. He and Jim Hudson opened the doors of HudsonAlpha in 2008.

“Lonnie was so deeply humble that not many people have a true scope of how much he gave to the world,” Hudson said of his friend in a news release. “The Institute is only one example, and I feel blessed for the opportunity to have worked on it with him. He will be dearly missed.”

The family plans to hold a private funeral service.