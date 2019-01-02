× Gov. Ivey awards grant to better serve domestic violence victims

MONTGOMERY— Governor Kay Ivey awarded a $59,403 grant to educate court officials to better serve victims of domestic violence.

The grant to the Alabama Administrative Office of Courts will continue a program that trains judicial system employees and stakeholders on the causes and consequences of domestic violence and how victims can benefit from protection from abuse laws, including the Elder Abuse Protection Order and Enforcement Act.

“The judicial system can seem daunting and complex, especially when it relates to domestic violence cases,” Ivey said. “I commend the Administrative Office of Courts for ensuring that judicial employees are given the tools to continue serving the needs of domestic violence victims effectively.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs administered the grant from funds made available to the state by the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Gov. Ivey understands that domestic violence cases require special knowledge, and ADECA is pleased to stand with her and the Administrative Office of Courts in ensuring that these victims are served in the utmost professional way,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.